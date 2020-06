Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gut Renovated studio with stainless steel appliances and condo finishes cabinets. The bathroom is done luxuriously with matching fixtures and a window with a view. The Living space has two windows facing bedford street and gets plenty of sun. Pets OK, 2 flight walk up but worth it. Easy approval. Come see this place and live on the best tree lined block in west village. For fastest response please email me.