257 West 12th Street

Rarely Available and absolutely charming, this one bedroom floor-thru is not to be missed. This home is not only filled with character, but features a spacious living room with beautiful red brick walls, an eat-in-kitchen, as well as bedroom that is best suited for a KING bedroom. This is arguably the prettiest West Village cobble stoned and just in time for Spring! Surrounded by great restaurants and amenities such as, Cafe Cluny, Beatrice Inn, Equinox Gym and so much more. Please note, NO pets are permitted. For additional information, or to arrange a meeting- please email, or call today.