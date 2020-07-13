All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 AM

257 West 12th Street

257 West 12th Street · (917) 605-7777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1E · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
Rarely Available and absolutely charming, this one bedroom floor-thru is not to be missed. This home is not only filled with character, but features a spacious living room with beautiful red brick walls, an eat-in-kitchen, as well as bedroom that is best suited for a KING bedroom. This is arguably the prettiest West Village cobble stoned and just in time for Spring! Surrounded by great restaurants and amenities such as, Cafe Cluny, Beatrice Inn, Equinox Gym and so much more. Please note, NO pets are permitted. For additional information, or to arrange a meeting- please email, or call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 West 12th Street have any available units?
257 West 12th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 257 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 West 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 257 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 West 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 West 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
