Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

257 West 117th Street

257 West 117th Street · (212) 381-2573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

257 West 117th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$3,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
lobby
Tucked inside a high-end condo building on a serene tree-lined block, Unit 2F is a convertible 2 bedroom and is 952 square feet of perfection. Exquisitely appointed with new hardwood oak floors, modern open concept kitchen and living room. The sleek chef's kitchen offers stone counter tops, modern glass backsplash, Bosch gas cook top, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and Liebherr refrigerator. The white lacquered cabinets are both functional and offer an exciting modern statement. The grand master bedroom features an en-suite bath out-fitted with oversized marble tile and enjoys a glass enclosed shower. The second Full bathroom includes a deep soaking tub, beautiful marble and a floating modern black lacquered vanity. The spacious Living room offers ample room for dining table and over-sized furniture A bonus home office room can easily be converted into a guest bedroom or den.

A Bosch Washer and Dryer, Central AC and heating system, live-in super, part time doorman, modern lobby and hotel finishing throughout are just some of the luxuries you will enjoy!.

Transportation is a breeze with nearby stops of the 2/3, B/C and A/D trains. Restaurant Row sits a few feet away with hot spots such as Lido, Harlem Tavern, The Cecil, Starbucks, Vinateria, Best Market, Levain Bakery, Harlem Food Bar and Orange 67! Enjoy the farmers market in Morningside Park, The Dog Run for your pets and the Whole Foods ! From Building curb appeal to building staff and actual apartment layout you cannot find a better value in Harlem. Schedule your appointment to view unit 2F at The Fitzgerald today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 West 117th Street have any available units?
257 West 117th Street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 257 West 117th Street have?
Some of 257 West 117th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 West 117th Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 West 117th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 West 117th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 West 117th Street is pet friendly.
Does 257 West 117th Street offer parking?
No, 257 West 117th Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 West 117th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 West 117th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 West 117th Street have a pool?
No, 257 West 117th Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 West 117th Street have accessible units?
No, 257 West 117th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 West 117th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 West 117th Street has units with dishwashers.
