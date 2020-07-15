257 West 117th Street

Amenities

Tucked inside a high-end condo building on a serene tree-lined block, Unit 2F is a convertible 2 bedroom and is 952 square feet of perfection. Exquisitely appointed with new hardwood oak floors, modern open concept kitchen and living room. The sleek chef's kitchen offers stone counter tops, modern glass backsplash, Bosch gas cook top, oven, dishwasher, garbage disposal and Liebherr refrigerator. The white lacquered cabinets are both functional and offer an exciting modern statement. The grand master bedroom features an en-suite bath out-fitted with oversized marble tile and enjoys a glass enclosed shower. The second Full bathroom includes a deep soaking tub, beautiful marble and a floating modern black lacquered vanity. The spacious Living room offers ample room for dining table and over-sized furniture A bonus home office room can easily be converted into a guest bedroom or den.



A Bosch Washer and Dryer, Central AC and heating system, live-in super, part time doorman, modern lobby and hotel finishing throughout are just some of the luxuries you will enjoy!.



Transportation is a breeze with nearby stops of the 2/3, B/C and A/D trains. Restaurant Row sits a few feet away with hot spots such as Lido, Harlem Tavern, The Cecil, Starbucks, Vinateria, Best Market, Levain Bakery, Harlem Food Bar and Orange 67! Enjoy the farmers market in Morningside Park, The Dog Run for your pets and the Whole Foods ! From Building curb appeal to building staff and actual apartment layout you cannot find a better value in Harlem. Schedule your appointment to view unit 2F at The Fitzgerald today!