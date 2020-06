Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning elevator

Washer & Dryer in unit and central heat/AC! Amazing Apartment in Elevator Building with Rooftop Deck with breathtaking views of Brooklyn Bridge and Freedom Tower. Chefs Kitchen with Full sized appliances and granite countertops! Located in Prime location in Seaport/Financial District. Convenient to the subway and all neighborhood services, such as the drycleaner, pharmacy, and also many restaurants right outside your doorstep and can be converted to a two bedroom with both rooms being queen sized and having windows and huge living room. 257 Water St is an Citi-Habitats Exclusive Building and we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour.