245 East 72nd Street

Residence 4C at the Eastgate is a tastefully renovated, sun-flooded two-bedroom, two-bathroom that seamlessly blends pre-war charm with contemporary finishes, creating a perfectly modern aesthetic.



A large entry foyer leads to the well-designed eat-in kitchen appointed with high-end appliances, granite countertops, abundant storage space, and a built-in banquette. The living room boasts a sunny southern exposure and built-in shelving. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and three built-out closets. Additional highlights include refinished hardwood floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, and a washer/dryer.



Conveniently located on 72nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, this full-time doorman building offers a live-in super, fitness center, common garden, bike storage, and laundry room.