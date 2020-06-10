All apartments in New York
245 East 72nd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

245 East 72nd Street

245 East 72nd Street · (646) 279-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Video tour available upon request.

Residence 4C at the Eastgate is a tastefully renovated, sun-flooded two-bedroom, two-bathroom that seamlessly blends pre-war charm with contemporary finishes, creating a perfectly modern aesthetic.

A large entry foyer leads to the well-designed eat-in kitchen appointed with high-end appliances, granite countertops, abundant storage space, and a built-in banquette. The living room boasts a sunny southern exposure and built-in shelving. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom and three built-out closets. Additional highlights include refinished hardwood floors throughout, high beamed ceilings, and a washer/dryer.

Conveniently located on 72nd Street between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, this full-time doorman building offers a live-in super, fitness center, common garden, bike storage, and laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 East 72nd Street have any available units?
245 East 72nd Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 East 72nd Street have?
Some of 245 East 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 East 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 East 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 East 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 East 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 245 East 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 245 East 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 East 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 East 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 East 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 245 East 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 East 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 245 East 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 East 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 East 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
