241 Lafayette Street

Here's the ideal opportunity to live in a classic loft in Manhattan's most trendy and vibrant neighborhood. This bright and perfectly situated three-bedroom/two-bathroom loft in the heart of Nolita presents the opportunity to enjoy the best of all that downtown NYC has to offer. With huge oak windows facing west across Lafayette Street, the entire top floor at 241 Lafayette offers almost 2,000-square-feet of high-ceilinged living space with distinct living, dining, working, cooking, and sleeping areas. Although this building is a co-op, the approval process is as easy as it gets with no formal board application to wade through. Available June 15, 2020. Call us now for an appointment!,This grand 2,200 square foot Soho/Nolita Penthouse loft has amazing views of the Freedom Tower, and Empire State building. A keyed elevator opens directly into the bright living room with an abundance of light from West and Northern facing exposures. This tastefully designed loft features a state of the art, brand new kitchen equipped with a dishwater and bar height butcher block countertops. Down the hall you'll find a large storage space and in unit laundry. The master bedroom fits a king sized bedroom set comfortably with plenty of storage space. Two additional queen sized bedrooms complete this astonishing residence. Located in the heart of one of Manhattan's finest neighborhoods.