Home
/
New York, NY
/
241 Lafayette Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

241 Lafayette Street

241 Lafayette Street · (443) 858-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

241 Lafayette Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Here's the ideal opportunity to live in a classic loft in Manhattan's most trendy and vibrant neighborhood. This bright and perfectly situated three-bedroom/two-bathroom loft in the heart of Nolita presents the opportunity to enjoy the best of all that downtown NYC has to offer. With huge oak windows facing west across Lafayette Street, the entire top floor at 241 Lafayette offers almost 2,000-square-feet of high-ceilinged living space with distinct living, dining, working, cooking, and sleeping areas. Although this building is a co-op, the approval process is as easy as it gets with no formal board application to wade through. Available June 15, 2020. Call us now for an appointment!,This grand 2,200 square foot Soho/Nolita Penthouse loft has amazing views of the Freedom Tower, and Empire State building. A keyed elevator opens directly into the bright living room with an abundance of light from West and Northern facing exposures. This tastefully designed loft features a state of the art, brand new kitchen equipped with a dishwater and bar height butcher block countertops. Down the hall you'll find a large storage space and in unit laundry. The master bedroom fits a king sized bedroom set comfortably with plenty of storage space. Two additional queen sized bedrooms complete this astonishing residence. Located in the heart of one of Manhattan's finest neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Lafayette Street have any available units?
241 Lafayette Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 241 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 241 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 241 Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 241 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Lafayette Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Lafayette Street does not have units with air conditioning.
