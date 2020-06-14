231 Tenth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors doorman bike storage furnished

Just Listed! This bright, one of a kind over-sized 2 Bed 2 Bath home is one of only two apartments per floor offers open chefs kitchen with Miele, Bosch & Jenn Air appliances, washer & dryer, bamboo floors, custom lighting and cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and a generous private balcony.

Vesta 24 is a full service condominium with private storage, bike room, a common furnished 2nd floor terrace in the heart of West Chelsea. Enjoy easy access to art galleries, the finest restaurants and the new nine acre Chelsea Cove Park. All of this while sitting on top of the magnificent historic High Line Park. Some photos are virtually staged.,PRICED TO RENT TODAY! Incredible value NOW at $7,395/mo. Superb 2-bedroom, 2 baths home in a luxury, boutique condominium. Enjoy unobstructed views of the High Line from every room. Vesta 24 is a full service condo in the heard of West Chelsea's Art Galleries, the finest restaurants and the new nine acre Chelsea Cove Park. This bright, one of a kind over-sized home is one of only two apartments per floor, has an open Chefs Kitchen with Miele, Bosch & Jenn Air appliances, washer & dryer, bamboo floors, custom lighting and cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, private storage, bike room, a generous balcony plus a common furnished 2nd floor terrace. All of this while sitting on top of the magnificent historic High Line Park.