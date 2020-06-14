All apartments in New York
Find more places like 231 Tenth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
231 Tenth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

231 Tenth Avenue

231 10th Avenue · (917) 582-8617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

231 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
doorman
bike storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Just Listed! This bright, one of a kind over-sized 2 Bed 2 Bath home is one of only two apartments per floor offers open chefs kitchen with Miele, Bosch & Jenn Air appliances, washer & dryer, bamboo floors, custom lighting and cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and a generous private balcony.
Vesta 24 is a full service condominium with private storage, bike room, a common furnished 2nd floor terrace in the heart of West Chelsea. Enjoy easy access to art galleries, the finest restaurants and the new nine acre Chelsea Cove Park. All of this while sitting on top of the magnificent historic High Line Park. Some photos are virtually staged.,PRICED TO RENT TODAY! Incredible value NOW at $7,395/mo. Superb 2-bedroom, 2 baths home in a luxury, boutique condominium. Enjoy unobstructed views of the High Line from every room. Vesta 24 is a full service condo in the heard of West Chelsea's Art Galleries, the finest restaurants and the new nine acre Chelsea Cove Park. This bright, one of a kind over-sized home is one of only two apartments per floor, has an open Chefs Kitchen with Miele, Bosch & Jenn Air appliances, washer & dryer, bamboo floors, custom lighting and cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, private storage, bike room, a generous balcony plus a common furnished 2nd floor terrace. All of this while sitting on top of the magnificent historic High Line Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Tenth Avenue have any available units?
231 Tenth Avenue has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Tenth Avenue have?
Some of 231 Tenth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Tenth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
231 Tenth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Tenth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 231 Tenth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 231 Tenth Avenue offer parking?
No, 231 Tenth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 231 Tenth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Tenth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Tenth Avenue have a pool?
No, 231 Tenth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 231 Tenth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 231 Tenth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Tenth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Tenth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 231 Tenth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity