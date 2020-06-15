All apartments in New York
229 East 2nd Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

229 East 2nd Street

229 East 2nd Street · (917) 418-5864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY UNTIL(We will be asking about your health status and provide show-er's health status and will allow ONLY IF all parties meet the current guideline criteria.)

VIRTUAL & DETAILS TOUR ALSO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

FURNISHED SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY: 3-4-5-or-6 months.

PLEASE NOTE: ACCESS TO SHOW THE APARTMENT DURING THE LEASE TERM IS A REQUIRED CONDITION.

Privacy is first and foremost what this unique intimate 5 apartment condominium offers. This property feels like an individual, private home. A key-locked elevator gives entry directly into a 1226 square feet entire floor. A very quiet home set back from East Houston, north and south exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light all day long. This loft-like MINT CONDITION 2 bedroom features 9 foot high, beamed ceilings and natural oak plank floors. A PRIVATE BALCONY completes your own NYC get-a-way!

The kitchen opens into the living space and is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances: Viking Professional range and microwave, Liebherr refrigerator, Avanti Wine Cooler, and Bosch dishwasher. Contemporary cabinets and Ceasarstone counters provide generous space for all your cooking needs along with a higher eating counter-bar for easy entertaining and casual meals.

The oversized, glass-tiled bathroom is furnished with both a soaking tub and separate shower.

PRIVATE STORAGE included with the apartment.

The Condominium is relatively new and had its first closing in 2010. A LAUNDRY ROOM is available in the building. There is also a full time super.

Situated at the crossroads of the East Village and Lower East Side, 229 East 2nd Street gives access to easy public transportation, the New Museum, the Bowery Hotel, Whole Foods, numerous restaurants & fine dining, and unlimited entertainment. As well it is a hop, skip, and a jump to SOHO and Greenwich Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 East 2nd Street have any available units?
229 East 2nd Street has a unit available for $5,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 229 East 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
229 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 229 East 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 229 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 229 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 229 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 East 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 229 East 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 229 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 229 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 229 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
