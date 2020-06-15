Amenities

SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY UNTIL(We will be asking about your health status and provide show-er's health status and will allow ONLY IF all parties meet the current guideline criteria.)



VIRTUAL & DETAILS TOUR ALSO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.



FURNISHED SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY: 3-4-5-or-6 months.



PLEASE NOTE: ACCESS TO SHOW THE APARTMENT DURING THE LEASE TERM IS A REQUIRED CONDITION.



Privacy is first and foremost what this unique intimate 5 apartment condominium offers. This property feels like an individual, private home. A key-locked elevator gives entry directly into a 1226 square feet entire floor. A very quiet home set back from East Houston, north and south exposures and floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light all day long. This loft-like MINT CONDITION 2 bedroom features 9 foot high, beamed ceilings and natural oak plank floors. A PRIVATE BALCONY completes your own NYC get-a-way!



The kitchen opens into the living space and is equipped with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances: Viking Professional range and microwave, Liebherr refrigerator, Avanti Wine Cooler, and Bosch dishwasher. Contemporary cabinets and Ceasarstone counters provide generous space for all your cooking needs along with a higher eating counter-bar for easy entertaining and casual meals.



The oversized, glass-tiled bathroom is furnished with both a soaking tub and separate shower.



PRIVATE STORAGE included with the apartment.



The Condominium is relatively new and had its first closing in 2010. A LAUNDRY ROOM is available in the building. There is also a full time super.



Situated at the crossroads of the East Village and Lower East Side, 229 East 2nd Street gives access to easy public transportation, the New Museum, the Bowery Hotel, Whole Foods, numerous restaurants & fine dining, and unlimited entertainment. As well it is a hop, skip, and a jump to SOHO and Greenwich Village.