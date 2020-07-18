225 West 60th Street

Amenities

This elegant 1-bed condo features stunning city views through its large, floor-to-ceiling windows. The bright and contemporary kitchen overlooks the spacious living area allowing ample light to flow throughout the unit. Along with CaesarStone countertops, the kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, perfect for morning coffee and evening cocktails while enjoying the Manhattan views. Apartment 14D is thoughtfully finished with a marble bath, central air, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer/dryer.



Located in Columbus Circle West, the Hudson is steps away from the heart of Columbus Circle, Central Park, and Lincoln Center. Amenities in the luxury building include a 24-hour doorman, fitness room with a large private terrace, children's playroom, bike storage area, and a landscaped roof deck with spectacular views of the city and the Hudson River. The building is also ideally located in a neighborhood full of the city's best culture, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.



The Hudson is a luxury full-service high-rise condominium, with a 24-hour doorman, fitness room with a large private terrace, children's playroom, landscaped roof deck with spectacular views of the City/River.



Ideally located a few blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, the Time Warner Center, Lincoln Center, Whole Foods, the neighborhood's culture, restaurants, entertainment and shopping.



Available from June 15th.