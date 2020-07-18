All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

225 West 60th Street

225 West 60th Street · (212) 729-5712 ext. 116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 West 60th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-D · Avail. now

$3,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
bike storage
This elegant 1-bed condo features stunning city views through its large, floor-to-ceiling windows. The bright and contemporary kitchen overlooks the spacious living area allowing ample light to flow throughout the unit. Along with CaesarStone countertops, the kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar, perfect for morning coffee and evening cocktails while enjoying the Manhattan views. Apartment 14D is thoughtfully finished with a marble bath, central air, hardwood floors, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

Located in Columbus Circle West, the Hudson is steps away from the heart of Columbus Circle, Central Park, and Lincoln Center. Amenities in the luxury building include a 24-hour doorman, fitness room with a large private terrace, children's playroom, bike storage area, and a landscaped roof deck with spectacular views of the city and the Hudson River. The building is also ideally located in a neighborhood full of the city's best culture, restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.,This 8 year old elegant condo unit features dramatic OPEN CITY VIEWS, Floor-To-Ceiling Windows, a WASHER/DRYER in Unit, Marble Bath, Contemporary Open Kitchen with Caesar Stone Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar & Stainless Steel Appliances, High Ceiling, Central Air and Hardwood Floors Throughout. Triple Mint Condition and Very Quiet.

The Hudson is a luxury full-service high-rise condominium, with a 24-hour doorman, fitness room with a large private terrace, children's playroom, landscaped roof deck with spectacular views of the City/River.

Ideally located a few blocks from Central Park, Columbus Circle, the Time Warner Center, Lincoln Center, Whole Foods, the neighborhood's culture, restaurants, entertainment and shopping.

Available from June 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 West 60th Street have any available units?
225 West 60th Street has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 West 60th Street have?
Some of 225 West 60th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 West 60th Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 West 60th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 West 60th Street pet-friendly?
No, 225 West 60th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 225 West 60th Street offer parking?
No, 225 West 60th Street does not offer parking.
Does 225 West 60th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 West 60th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 West 60th Street have a pool?
No, 225 West 60th Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 West 60th Street have accessible units?
No, 225 West 60th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 West 60th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 West 60th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
