No Fee! Spacious two bedroom two bath home located in the Charleston condominium. This apartment has a modern open kitchen and two marble baths. Ebony stained hardwood floors and huge windows. Balcony off of the living room. Building is full service with a doorman, gym, common lounge and storage. Washer and dryer in the unit.