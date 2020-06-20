All apartments in New York
Find more places like 224 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
224 West 79th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

224 West 79th Street

224 West 79th Street · (212) 875-4047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

224 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
You will love this bright and spacious, south facing, pre-war studio only one flight up from entrance. This apartment has all the features we want: large, high ceilings, exposed brick, fireplace, hardwood herringbone floors, unusually large bathroom with huge oval jetted tub (shower too), large kitchen, and lots of storage space. The apartment faces away from the street allowing for a very quiet living space and it's one of only two residential units in this lovely brownstone. Great location steps east of Broadway, the buses, and the 1 train but on the quietest two-way street on the upper west side. In the heart of the Upper West Side, take a quick stroll to Citarella, Fairway, Zabars, one block from Riverside Park and the Natural Museum of History and two blocks from Central Park. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 West 79th Street have any available units?
224 West 79th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 224 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
224 West 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 224 West 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 224 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 224 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 224 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 224 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 West 79th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 West 79th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 224 West 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity