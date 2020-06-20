224 West 79th Street

Amenities

You will love this bright and spacious, south facing, pre-war studio only one flight up from entrance. This apartment has all the features we want: large, high ceilings, exposed brick, fireplace, hardwood herringbone floors, unusually large bathroom with huge oval jetted tub (shower too), large kitchen, and lots of storage space. The apartment faces away from the street allowing for a very quiet living space and it's one of only two residential units in this lovely brownstone. Great location steps east of Broadway, the buses, and the 1 train but on the quietest two-way street on the upper west side. In the heart of the Upper West Side, take a quick stroll to Citarella, Fairway, Zabars, one block from Riverside Park and the Natural Museum of History and two blocks from Central Park. Sorry no pets.