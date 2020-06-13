All apartments in New York
221 Mott Street

221 Mott Street · (917) 400-8226
Location

221 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This terrific renovated 1 bedroom apartment is accented by exposed brick and excellent hardwood floors. Features a granite kitchen with dishwasher, a marble bathroom, and an in-unit washer & dryer! Available for September 1st occupancy.Wonderful SoHo / NoLita location! Around the corner from Cafe Habana, Little Cupcake Bakeshop, and other great restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Conveniently located near transportation including the B, D, F, M, 6, N, & R lines.Please call for access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Mott Street have any available units?
221 Mott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Mott Street have?
Some of 221 Mott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Mott Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Mott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Mott Street pet-friendly?
No, 221 Mott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 221 Mott Street offer parking?
No, 221 Mott Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 Mott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Mott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Mott Street have a pool?
No, 221 Mott Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Mott Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Mott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Mott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Mott Street has units with dishwashers.
