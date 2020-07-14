220 West 20th Street

Amenities

BUILDING FEATURES

Chelsea COOP Sublet

Voice Intercom

Pre-war Low rise, 5 floors, walk-up building

Sponsor unit, No board package, No interview



THE APARTMENT

Inviting one bedroom apartment has been recently renovated. Features include large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The bathroom renovation includes beautiful subway tiles and modern fixtures and lighting. High ceilings, exposed brick and decorative fireplace enhance the pre war charm of this large livable apartment. Beautiful refinished floors throughout and loads of closets, including a walk- in.,BUILDING FEATURES

