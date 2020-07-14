All apartments in New York
Last updated July 6 2020 at 5:03 PM

220 West 20th Street

220 West 20th Street · (646) 637-9058
Location

220 West 20th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-R · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BUILDING FEATURES
Chelsea COOP Sublet
Voice Intercom
Pre-war Low rise, 5 floors, walk-up building
Sponsor unit, No board package, No interview

THE APARTMENT
Inviting one bedroom apartment has been recently renovated. Features include large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The bathroom renovation includes beautiful subway tiles and modern fixtures and lighting. High ceilings, exposed brick and decorative fireplace enhance the pre war charm of this large livable apartment. Beautiful refinished floors throughout and loads of closets, including a walk- in.,BUILDING FEATURES
Inviting one bedroom apartment has been recently renovated. Features include large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The bathroom renovation includes beautiful subway tiles and modern fixtures and lighting. High ceilings, exposed brick and decorative fireplace enhance the pre war charm of this large livable apartment. Beautiful refinished floors throughout and loads of closets, including a walk- in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 West 20th Street have any available units?
220 West 20th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 West 20th Street have?
Some of 220 West 20th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 West 20th Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West 20th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West 20th Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 West 20th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 220 West 20th Street offer parking?
No, 220 West 20th Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West 20th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West 20th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West 20th Street have a pool?
No, 220 West 20th Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West 20th Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West 20th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West 20th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West 20th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
