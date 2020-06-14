All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

218 Thompson Street

218 Thompson Street · (410) 271-9766
Location

218 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 27 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
True 2 bedroom apartment available for rent in the heart of Greenwich Village. The apartment has two equally sized bedrooms and an updated kitchen. Situated on the top floor of a pre-war rental walk-up building, the apartment gets great natural light.

218 Thompson Street is minutes from Washington Square Park, NYU, countless restaurants, and multiple subway lines (A,B,C,D,E,F, 1, R, and W trains).,Available for June 7th

Light filled, nicely renovated 2 bedroom in prime Greenwich Village. Steps from Washington Square Park, Soho, the West Village, Nolita, Noho, NYU and more. Greenwich Village is a hub for some of New Yorks' best restaurants including By CHLOE, Jane, Dante (voted best restaurant bar by Time Out New York) and the extremely popular DO, Cookie Dough Confections, as well as shops and entertainment, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, not to mention the famous Washington Square Park which hosts a variety of lively events.

Great value on the 6th floor of a brownstone walkup building in Greenwich Village. Both bedrooms can fit a queen bed and have large closets. Windows throughout provide exposure from East and West, giving natural light all day. Please note, there is no formal living room but there is a enough room for a small breakfast bar or coffee table and chairs in the kitchen/foyer area.

Please call or email to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Thompson Street have any available units?
218 Thompson Street has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 218 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
218 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 218 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 218 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 218 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 218 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
