True 2 bedroom apartment available for rent in the heart of Greenwich Village. The apartment has two equally sized bedrooms and an updated kitchen. Situated on the top floor of a pre-war rental walk-up building, the apartment gets great natural light.



218 Thompson Street is minutes from Washington Square Park, NYU, countless restaurants, and multiple subway lines (A,B,C,D,E,F, 1, R, and W trains).,Available for June 7th



Light filled, nicely renovated 2 bedroom in prime Greenwich Village. Steps from Washington Square Park, Soho, the West Village, Nolita, Noho, NYU and more. Greenwich Village is a hub for some of New Yorks' best restaurants including By CHLOE, Jane, Dante (voted best restaurant bar by Time Out New York) and the extremely popular DO, Cookie Dough Confections, as well as shops and entertainment, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, not to mention the famous Washington Square Park which hosts a variety of lively events.



Great value on the 6th floor of a brownstone walkup building in Greenwich Village. Both bedrooms can fit a queen bed and have large closets. Windows throughout provide exposure from East and West, giving natural light all day. Please note, there is no formal living room but there is a enough room for a small breakfast bar or coffee table and chairs in the kitchen/foyer area.



