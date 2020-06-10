All apartments in New York
Find more places like 211 Thompson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
211 Thompson Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

211 Thompson Street

211 Thompson Street · (646) 300-1272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

211 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3N · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Bright, west-facing studio in the heart of Greenwich Village. Nicely finished and sanded light plank hardwood floors. Enter and proceed straight through to the balcony. The apartment has plenty of room for a queen bed, full-size couch, and coffee table. The open kitchen design, with all stainless appliances, fits three high-stools at the breakfast counter. The glass cabinetry provides a nice aesthetic background to the kitchen. Note, the refrigerator is half-size and fits under the counter. There is abundant closet space, with 7 floor-to-ceiling doors lining the foyer. The balcony provides for some extra room throughout half the year and grabs lots of sunlight from the western sky.- Amenities part-time doorman (12pm-4am), they collect and store packages so you never have to worry about those getting lost or stolen. Laundry in building on every floor. DirecTV with HBO is included in the price. Elevator in building, though the apt is on the 3rd floor (just 2 flights of stairs!) so you have both as great options. Great A/C for those summer months. Quiet building and the unit itself gets very little noise as it faces the back of the building. Note the unit can also come furnished if interested.- Location This is in the heart of Greenwich Village, step outside to dozens and dozens of great restaurants, cafes, bars, comedy clubs (the world-famous Comedy Cellar is 2 blocks away), jazz clubs, etc. Two blocks to Washington Sq Park for great people-watching or lounging year-round. Super close distance to the West Village, SoHo, East Village, Union Square, etc.- Public transportation options 5 short blocks to the A/C/E/B/D/F/M lines West 4th station, 7 blocks to the 6 line Bleecker St station, and the R,W at 8th St, 6 blocks to the 1/2 lines Houston St stationThe Client is currently allowing a very small set of serious applicants to visit in person. If you are interested in the unit, he is happy to set up a Zoom/video conference chat to discuss the unit and show it to you virtually, and of course happy to show it in person if you are serious, and you can keep your physical distance if you come to visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Thompson Street have any available units?
211 Thompson Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Thompson Street have?
Some of 211 Thompson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
211 Thompson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 211 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 211 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 211 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 211 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 211 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 211 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 211 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 211 Thompson Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity