211 Thompson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator on-site laundry

Bright, west-facing studio in the heart of Greenwich Village. Nicely finished and sanded light plank hardwood floors. Enter and proceed straight through to the balcony. The apartment has plenty of room for a queen bed, full-size couch, and coffee table. The open kitchen design, with all stainless appliances, fits three high-stools at the breakfast counter. The glass cabinetry provides a nice aesthetic background to the kitchen. Note, the refrigerator is half-size and fits under the counter. There is abundant closet space, with 7 floor-to-ceiling doors lining the foyer. The balcony provides for some extra room throughout half the year and grabs lots of sunlight from the western sky.- Amenities part-time doorman (12pm-4am), they collect and store packages so you never have to worry about those getting lost or stolen. Laundry in building on every floor. DirecTV with HBO is included in the price. Elevator in building, though the apt is on the 3rd floor (just 2 flights of stairs!) so you have both as great options. Great A/C for those summer months. Quiet building and the unit itself gets very little noise as it faces the back of the building. Note the unit can also come furnished if interested.- Location This is in the heart of Greenwich Village, step outside to dozens and dozens of great restaurants, cafes, bars, comedy clubs (the world-famous Comedy Cellar is 2 blocks away), jazz clubs, etc. Two blocks to Washington Sq Park for great people-watching or lounging year-round. Super close distance to the West Village, SoHo, East Village, Union Square, etc.- Public transportation options 5 short blocks to the A/C/E/B/D/F/M lines West 4th station, 7 blocks to the 6 line Bleecker St station, and the R,W at 8th St, 6 blocks to the 1/2 lines Houston St stationThe Client is currently allowing a very small set of serious applicants to visit in person. If you are interested in the unit, he is happy to set up a Zoom/video conference chat to discuss the unit and show it to you virtually, and of course happy to show it in person if you are serious, and you can keep your physical distance if you come to visit.