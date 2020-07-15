All apartments in New York
2101 Eighth Avenue

2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (917) 868-0747
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is a beautiful junior one bedroom located in the heart of South Harlem between West 113 and West 114 Streets. Nestled between Central Park and Morningside Park this chic condo apartment features hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, balcony with western light exposure, a large open kitchen with breakfast bar, GE stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), central heat and air conditioning.

The Parc Standard offers incredible building amenities that include a virtual doorman, gym, bike room, modern lobby, dog washing station for your pet, a gorgeous rooftop that includes a brand new grill, outdoor furniture and amazing panoramic views. Additional storage space is available for rent.

2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is on Harlem's restaurant row with some of Manhattan's finest food spots. Don't miss this golden opportunity to live in the Parc Standard.

Tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
2101 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 2101 Eighth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Eighth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Eighth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2101 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Eighth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2101 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2101 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2101 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
