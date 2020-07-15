2101 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area doorman gym bbq/grill bike storage lobby

2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is a beautiful junior one bedroom located in the heart of South Harlem between West 113 and West 114 Streets. Nestled between Central Park and Morningside Park this chic condo apartment features hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, balcony with western light exposure, a large open kitchen with breakfast bar, GE stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher), central heat and air conditioning.



The Parc Standard offers incredible building amenities that include a virtual doorman, gym, bike room, modern lobby, dog washing station for your pet, a gorgeous rooftop that includes a brand new grill, outdoor furniture and amazing panoramic views. Additional storage space is available for rent.



2101 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is on Harlem's restaurant row with some of Manhattan's finest food spots. Don't miss this golden opportunity to live in the Parc Standard.



Tenant pays all utilities