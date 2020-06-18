All apartments in New York
210 West 91st Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:39 AM

210 West 91st Street

210 West 91st Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

210 West 91st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
concierge
doorman
internet access
**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN **

Come to enjoy from this Luxury studio in a 24/7 Doorman Building with a Gym and Rooftop with amazing VIEWS in a PRIME Upper West Location!!
The Studio features Brand New Kitchen with White cabinets & appliances and Renovated Bathroom!

The apartment comes with full equipment (clean towels, sheets and Kitchen supplies) and includes all Utilities (Fast Wifi, Cables, electricity and gas)!

The unit comes with a Queen Size Bed and a sofa bed.

Concierge services are available under request.

Close to all the UWS attractions, Central Park and River side Park, all great groceries, restaurants and of course the Subways (1,2,3,B,C) are few steps away!!

Treat yourself with a Luxury stay and feel like you are at Home

**Pets are CASE by CASE - might work for small dogs**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 West 91st Street have any available units?
210 West 91st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 West 91st Street have?
Some of 210 West 91st Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 West 91st Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 West 91st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 West 91st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 West 91st Street is pet friendly.
Does 210 West 91st Street offer parking?
No, 210 West 91st Street does not offer parking.
Does 210 West 91st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 West 91st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 West 91st Street have a pool?
No, 210 West 91st Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 West 91st Street have accessible units?
No, 210 West 91st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 West 91st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 West 91st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
