210 West 91st Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated gym concierge doorman internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym internet access

**AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN **



Come to enjoy from this Luxury studio in a 24/7 Doorman Building with a Gym and Rooftop with amazing VIEWS in a PRIME Upper West Location!!

The Studio features Brand New Kitchen with White cabinets & appliances and Renovated Bathroom!



The apartment comes with full equipment (clean towels, sheets and Kitchen supplies) and includes all Utilities (Fast Wifi, Cables, electricity and gas)!



The unit comes with a Queen Size Bed and a sofa bed.



Concierge services are available under request.



Close to all the UWS attractions, Central Park and River side Park, all great groceries, restaurants and of course the Subways (1,2,3,B,C) are few steps away!!



Treat yourself with a Luxury stay and feel like you are at Home



**Pets are CASE by CASE - might work for small dogs**