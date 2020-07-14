All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 4:49 AM

21 West 106th Street

21 West 106th Street · (212) 683-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 West 106th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful true 2 bedroom just moments from Central Park! This apartment features gorgeous renovations including stainless-steel appliances, in unit WASHER/DRYER, dishwasher and marble bathroom. Just 3 flights up, true 2 bedroom with full living room and kitchen. Both bedrooms have great closets and easily fit a queen bed with dresser and more!All just half a block from Central Park, and only 3 blocks to the B and C trains at 103rd st. This apartment is a steal and will not last so call for an exclusive tour now.photos of smaller unit in the same building with the same finishes; this apartment is larger with a bigger kitchen.Net effective rent being advertised.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 West 106th Street have any available units?
21 West 106th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 West 106th Street have?
Some of 21 West 106th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 West 106th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 West 106th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 West 106th Street pet-friendly?
No, 21 West 106th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 21 West 106th Street offer parking?
No, 21 West 106th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 West 106th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 West 106th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 West 106th Street have a pool?
No, 21 West 106th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21 West 106th Street have accessible units?
No, 21 West 106th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 West 106th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 West 106th Street has units with dishwashers.
