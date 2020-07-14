21 West 106th Street

Amenities

Beautiful true 2 bedroom just moments from Central Park! This apartment features gorgeous renovations including stainless-steel appliances, in unit WASHER/DRYER, dishwasher and marble bathroom. Just 3 flights up, true 2 bedroom with full living room and kitchen. Both bedrooms have great closets and easily fit a queen bed with dresser and more!All just half a block from Central Park, and only 3 blocks to the B and C trains at 103rd st. This apartment is a steal and will not last so call for an exclusive tour now.photos of smaller unit in the same building with the same finishes; this apartment is larger with a bigger kitchen.Net effective rent being advertised.