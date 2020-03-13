21 East 61st Street

Amenities

Spanning 3,751 square-feet, this luxury four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home is located less than a block from Central Park in the white-gloved Carlton House.With designer touches, including marble floors and coved ceilings, the home embraces both high style and effortless ease. Large east-facing windows illuminate the spacious, formal living room and the adjacent formal dining room is ideal for entertaining. The premier kitchen opens up to another large living space and features custom lacquered and glass-front cabinetry, fine stone countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by Miele and Sub-Zero. The breakfast bar provides generous space for casual dining and stylish designer lighting adds sophistication throughout. Head to the residence's master suite to find an oasis of calm. There is an adjoining study, while three large custom closets including two walk-ins attend to wardrobe needs. The spa-inspired, en-suite bath is outfitted with marble that surrounds a soaking tub, walk-in shower, water closet and double vanity adorned with polished nickel WaterWorks fixtures. Each of the three additional bedroom suites feature an equally well-appointed private bathroom and spacious closets. A fully-vented Miele washer/dryer, radiant heat flooring in all bathrooms and central air ensure year-round comfort and graceful living in this premier Upper East Side residence.Carlton House is a postwar neo-Georgian building located within the Upper East Side Historic District. Meticulously restored and renovated by AD100 interior designers Katherine Newman Design, residents of the esteemed, pet-friendly condop enjoy an array of five-star amenities and services, including white glove doorman and concierge, resident manager, state-of-the-art fitness center, 65-foot heated indoor swimming pool, steam rooms, a game room, storage and bike room.Set at the corner of Madison Avenue, this premier Lenox Hill block is lined with trees leading to Central Park. World-class designer boutiques stand shoulder-to-shoulder along Madison, while the illustrious institutions of Museum Mile line Fifth Avenue.