New York, NY
21 East 61st Street
21 East 61st Street

21 East 61st Street · (212) 444-7872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$37,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
pool
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
Spanning 3,751 square-feet, this luxury four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home is located less than a block from Central Park in the white-gloved Carlton House.With designer touches, including marble floors and coved ceilings, the home embraces both high style and effortless ease. Large east-facing windows illuminate the spacious, formal living room and the adjacent formal dining room is ideal for entertaining. The premier kitchen opens up to another large living space and features custom lacquered and glass-front cabinetry, fine stone countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances by Miele and Sub-Zero. The breakfast bar provides generous space for casual dining and stylish designer lighting adds sophistication throughout. Head to the residence's master suite to find an oasis of calm. There is an adjoining study, while three large custom closets including two walk-ins attend to wardrobe needs. The spa-inspired, en-suite bath is outfitted with marble that surrounds a soaking tub, walk-in shower, water closet and double vanity adorned with polished nickel WaterWorks fixtures. Each of the three additional bedroom suites feature an equally well-appointed private bathroom and spacious closets. A fully-vented Miele washer/dryer, radiant heat flooring in all bathrooms and central air ensure year-round comfort and graceful living in this premier Upper East Side residence.Carlton House is a postwar neo-Georgian building located within the Upper East Side Historic District. Meticulously restored and renovated by AD100 interior designers Katherine Newman Design, residents of the esteemed, pet-friendly condop enjoy an array of five-star amenities and services, including white glove doorman and concierge, resident manager, state-of-the-art fitness center, 65-foot heated indoor swimming pool, steam rooms, a game room, storage and bike room.Set at the corner of Madison Avenue, this premier Lenox Hill block is lined with trees leading to Central Park. World-class designer boutiques stand shoulder-to-shoulder along Madison, while the illustrious institutions of Museum Mile line Fifth Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 East 61st Street have any available units?
21 East 61st Street has a unit available for $37,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 East 61st Street have?
Some of 21 East 61st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
21 East 61st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 East 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 21 East 61st Street offer parking?
No, 21 East 61st Street does not offer parking.
Does 21 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 East 61st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 East 61st Street have a pool?
Yes, 21 East 61st Street has a pool.
Does 21 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 21 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 East 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
