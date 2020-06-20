2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

OASIS IN THE SKY WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE ROOF TERRACE!Welcome home to his gorgeous penthouse duplex apartment in the heart of South Harlem. This spacious and bright apartment boasts 2 queen sized bedrooms, and one and a half baths. The main floor features a large open pass-through kitchen with diswasher, full bathroom with soaking tub, and a second bedroom, which could be purposed for a living room or office. On the second floor, there is the master bedroom with an en-suite half bathroom and an area which could be used for a home office or dining. The expansive private roof terrace is also accessed on the second floor and has sweeping views of Manhattan as well as the treetops of central park.With southern and western exposures, this apartment is flooded with light throughout the day. With an elevator and laundry room, this pet-friendly building is convenient everything the South Harlem/ Morningside area has to offer. Close to Central Park, great restaurants, and to the B/C train. Call today for more information! KW241167