All apartments in New York
Find more places like 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard · (917) 935-8140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
OASIS IN THE SKY WITH YOUR OWN PRIVATE ROOF TERRACE!Welcome home to his gorgeous penthouse duplex apartment in the heart of South Harlem. This spacious and bright apartment boasts 2 queen sized bedrooms, and one and a half baths. The main floor features a large open pass-through kitchen with diswasher, full bathroom with soaking tub, and a second bedroom, which could be purposed for a living room or office. On the second floor, there is the master bedroom with an en-suite half bathroom and an area which could be used for a home office or dining. The expansive private roof terrace is also accessed on the second floor and has sweeping views of Manhattan as well as the treetops of central park.With southern and western exposures, this apartment is flooded with light throughout the day. With an elevator and laundry room, this pet-friendly building is convenient everything the South Harlem/ Morningside area has to offer. Close to Central Park, great restaurants, and to the B/C train. Call today for more information! KW241167

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have any available units?
2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have?
Some of 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2070 Frederick Douglass Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity