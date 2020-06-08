206 W 80th St

Amenities
**Welcome to a beautiful tree lined street on West 80th, between Amsterdam&Broadway**
This is a renovated 2 bedroom/1 Bath on West 80th Street and Amsterdam. Queen & Full sized bedrooms with closets and windows in each. New hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances throughout.
**APARTMENT FEATURES**
- USB Wall Outlets
- Crown Molding
- Ceiling Fan
- Large Closet closet
- Heat & Water Included
- No Fee for Direct Clients
Advertised Rent is Net Effective on a 12-month lease. The concession will be applied toward the END of the lease.
Landlord can also offer 2 months free on a 24-month lease!
March-Late March move in dates , can require 9,10 OR 21,22 Month Leases. Landlord will offer partial months free rent, appropriate to keep same pricing.
**Gross Rent $3,700 to be paid monthly.**
Photos can be stock finishes used in this building.
**You can request Walk-Through Videos of the exact unit, if you cannot attend one of our open house, or scheduled showings.** For this, please call, text, or email requesting for specific property, and unit.