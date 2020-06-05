All apartments in New York
Find more places like 204 West 94th Street 4B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
204 West 94th Street 4B
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:08 AM

204 West 94th Street 4B

204 West 94th Street · (212) 319-1668 ext. 733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

204 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
Available Immediately! Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom located in a charming well kept elevator building with a live in super. Prime Upper West Side location close to transportation, restaurants, supermarkets and shopping. Call for a video or virtual showingAll information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Sorry, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have any available units?
204 West 94th Street 4B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 204 West 94th Street 4B currently offering any rent specials?
204 West 94th Street 4B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 West 94th Street 4B pet-friendly?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B offer parking?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not offer parking.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have a pool?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not have a pool.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have accessible units?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 West 94th Street 4B have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 West 94th Street 4B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 204 West 94th Street 4B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ventura
240 E 86th St
New York, NY 10028
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity