204 West 94th Street 4B

Amenities

elevator furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities elevator

Available Immediately! Spacious one bedroom, one bathroom located in a charming well kept elevator building with a live in super. Prime Upper West Side location close to transportation, restaurants, supermarkets and shopping. Call for a video or virtual showingAll information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. All information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Sorry, no dogs.