204 Spring Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

204 Spring Street

204 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New to market and available for ASAP Move-in! STEPS AWAY FROM NEW TRADER JOE'S

This charming and renovated TRUE one bedroom apartment resides in a meticulously well maintained pre-war walk-up building and features GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXPOSED BRICKS, WALK IN CLOSET, HIGH CEILINGS! FULL SIZED KITCHEN APPLIANCES, and Tile Bath, PRE-WAR DETAILS Throughout!

Located on beautiful tree-lined Spring Street, this apartment puts you right in the middle of all the hot and trendy shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and art galleries. Conveniently located near the C & E Subway station steps away, this SoHo home is convenient to other hot downtown neighborhoods including TriBeCa, Greenwich Village, Hudson Square, West Village, and the Lower East Side.

Heat and Water Included.
Sorry No Pets.
Guarantors Welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Spring Street have any available units?
204 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Spring Street have?
Some of 204 Spring Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 204 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 204 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 204 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 204 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 204 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
