204 Spring Street

hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

New to market and available for ASAP Move-in! STEPS AWAY FROM NEW TRADER JOE'S



This charming and renovated TRUE one bedroom apartment resides in a meticulously well maintained pre-war walk-up building and features GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS, EXPOSED BRICKS, WALK IN CLOSET, HIGH CEILINGS! FULL SIZED KITCHEN APPLIANCES, and Tile Bath, PRE-WAR DETAILS Throughout!



Located on beautiful tree-lined Spring Street, this apartment puts you right in the middle of all the hot and trendy shopping, nightlife, restaurants, and art galleries. Conveniently located near the C & E Subway station steps away, this SoHo home is convenient to other hot downtown neighborhoods including TriBeCa, Greenwich Village, Hudson Square, West Village, and the Lower East Side.



Heat and Water Included.

Sorry No Pets.

Guarantors Welcome!