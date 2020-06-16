All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

200 East 89th Street

200 East 89th Street · (917) 450-8178
Location

200 East 89th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-C · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
valet service
Welcome to this corner one bedroom home with direct sun light and wrap-around terrace. Ideal home !

The generous living and dining area enjoy northern-western views and natural sunlight through wrap around floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a balcony. The windowed kitchen connects with the living-spaces with a pass through and, boasts full-size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and lots of countertop and cabinet space.The bedroom can easily fit a queen bed with accessory furniture such as nightstands or a dresser, and has two closets. The marble bathroom is ideally located outside the bedroom and has a built-in medicine cabinet in the wall.

The Monarch is a full-service Condominium building with full-time doorman and valet. There is a complimentary atrium pool and hot tub, health club, sauna and steam room. An airy windowed laundry room is also available. Prime location on third avenue, It is easily accessible from the Q, 4, 5, and 6 trains. The building is also conveniently located near Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, prime shopping,restaurants and grocery markets including whole foods,movie theaters, and the best the Upper East side has to offer. SORRY NO DOGS. Condo Fees Paid by Owner !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 89th Street have any available units?
200 East 89th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 89th Street have?
Some of 200 East 89th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 89th Street offer parking?
Yes, 200 East 89th Street does offer parking.
Does 200 East 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 89th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 89th Street have a pool?
Yes, 200 East 89th Street has a pool.
Does 200 East 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 89th Street has units with dishwashers.
