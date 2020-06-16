200 East 89th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna valet service

Welcome to this corner one bedroom home with direct sun light and wrap-around terrace. Ideal home !



The generous living and dining area enjoy northern-western views and natural sunlight through wrap around floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a balcony. The windowed kitchen connects with the living-spaces with a pass through and, boasts full-size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and lots of countertop and cabinet space.The bedroom can easily fit a queen bed with accessory furniture such as nightstands or a dresser, and has two closets. The marble bathroom is ideally located outside the bedroom and has a built-in medicine cabinet in the wall.



The Monarch is a full-service Condominium building with full-time doorman and valet. There is a complimentary atrium pool and hot tub, health club, sauna and steam room. An airy windowed laundry room is also available. Prime location on third avenue, It is easily accessible from the Q, 4, 5, and 6 trains. The building is also conveniently located near Central Park and Carl Schurz Park, prime shopping,restaurants and grocery markets including whole foods,movie theaters, and the best the Upper East side has to offer. SORRY NO DOGS. Condo Fees Paid by Owner !