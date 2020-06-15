All apartments in New York
Find more places like 200 East 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
200 East 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

200 East 16th Street

200 East 16th Street · (815) 222-3879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

200 East 16th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-K · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
Electric, Gas and Water included in Rent!
Come and see this spacious, 750+SF one-bedroom apartment in a very well maintained building in the heart of Gramercy. This cozy home features 5 large closets, a dishwasher, and all the beauty of a prewar classic: high-beamed ceilings, moldings, charming entry archway and hardwood floors.
This West facing apartment features treelined views, a full-time doorman, live-in super and laundry in building. Located just two blocks from Union Square (NQRW, 456, L Trains) and steps away from the beautiful Rutherford Square. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Westside Market and The Union Square Farmers Market are within 3 blocks.
Please note photos are virtually staged. These photos are of unit 6K, which is in like condition to 3K. Lease is subject to co-op board approval with a June 1st start date. Sorry, no dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 East 16th Street have any available units?
200 East 16th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 East 16th Street have?
Some of 200 East 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
200 East 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 200 East 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 200 East 16th Street offer parking?
No, 200 East 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 200 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 East 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 200 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 200 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 200 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 200 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 East 16th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 East 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity