200 East 16th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher doorman some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

Electric, Gas and Water included in Rent!

Come and see this spacious, 750+SF one-bedroom apartment in a very well maintained building in the heart of Gramercy. This cozy home features 5 large closets, a dishwasher, and all the beauty of a prewar classic: high-beamed ceilings, moldings, charming entry archway and hardwood floors.

This West facing apartment features treelined views, a full-time doorman, live-in super and laundry in building. Located just two blocks from Union Square (NQRW, 456, L Trains) and steps away from the beautiful Rutherford Square. Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Westside Market and The Union Square Farmers Market are within 3 blocks.

Please note photos are virtually staged. These photos are of unit 6K, which is in like condition to 3K. Lease is subject to co-op board approval with a June 1st start date. Sorry, no dogs!