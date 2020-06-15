All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:30 PM

199 Bowery

199 Bowery · (212) 300-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

199 Bowery, New York, NY 10002
Bowery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
concierge
doorman
bike storage
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
bike storage
internet access
Luxury Doorman Building in Nolita!Fantastic flex 2 apartment!Available immediately, short or long term! Beautiful, fully furnished unit in the heart of Nolita. Cable Internet/TV & Gas included. Also available unfurnished. Steps to shopping in Soho, vibrant nightlife in LES and great cafe s and eateries nearby. 24 HR Doorman, Concierge, Super on-premises, Common Roof deck and Bike Storage. My name is Samuel and I would be delighted to assist with your apt search. Contact me for this listing, or any other listing on the site. One Month free on a 12 Month Lease!Please let call, Text or email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Bowery have any available units?
199 Bowery has a unit available for $3,969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 199 Bowery have?
Some of 199 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, concierge, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
199 Bowery isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 199 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 199 Bowery offer parking?
No, 199 Bowery does not offer parking.
Does 199 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Bowery have a pool?
No, 199 Bowery does not have a pool.
Does 199 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 199 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Bowery does not have units with dishwashers.
