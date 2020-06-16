All apartments in New York
Find more places like 194 East 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
194 East 2nd Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:08 PM

194 East 2nd Street

194 East 2nd Street · (646) 270-8457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

194 East 2nd Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
tennis court
Beautiful Modern 5 bed/Conv 6 DUPLEX w/PRIVATE TERRACE in PRIME East Village

To schedule viewings - contact LINA - Showing NOW!
NO FEE & 1 month FREE on a 13 month Lease and Immediate Move in!

Immediate Move-In
Duplex (1st fl living rm, 3 bdrms/2 bath – 2nd fl 2 brms, a bath & Private Terrace)
Convertable to 6
Laundry on each floor
Newly finished hardwood floors
Dishwasher and Microwave
Modern Kitchen Finishes
Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Private Backyard
Lots of Natural Light
24 hour lobby security
Elevator
Tenant Courtyard
Bike Storage
Pet Friendly
Nearby 24 hr pharmacy & convenient store
Union Market Grocery Store
PRIME EV Location close to trains and buses
1 Year lease - NO SHORT TERM LEASES
Guarantors accepted but are not necessary if applicants have an income of 40x the rent with good credit.
*Please note that some images shown are not of exact unit but are sample photos of similar units
5 blocks from Tompkins Square Park, which has a Greenmarket on the weekends, seasonal events, basketball court, Citibike, a dog park, and GrowNYC also hosts Clothing Collection and Food Scrap Composting here. Other nearby parks include the East River Park and Hamilton Recreation Center. At East River Park you can take advantage of the beautiful river views, bike path, running track, barbecuing areas, soccer field, tennis court, baseball field, and basketball court. Hamilton Recreation Center is equipped with an outdoor olympic-sized pool, basketball and handball courts, playground, fitness center, billiards, and Wi-Fi-hot spots. Walk, ride, or cruise your way to school or work. Plenty of transportation options with Citibike right on the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 East 2nd Street have any available units?
194 East 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 East 2nd Street have?
Some of 194 East 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 East 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
194 East 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 East 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 East 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 194 East 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 194 East 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 194 East 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 East 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 East 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 194 East 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 194 East 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 194 East 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 194 East 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 East 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 194 East 2nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity