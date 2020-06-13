All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:18 PM

181 Seventh Avenue

181 7th Avenue · (212) 444-7814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3C · Avail. now

$4,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
APPLICATION PENDING NO Brokers Fee! Prime Chelsea Location! This east facing one bedroom condo is approximately 650 sf. The renovated kitchen is complete with a GE stove, microwave and refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, brand new cabinets,granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The living room has recessed lighting and some spotlights to highlight your art. There is a sliding glass door that takes you to your balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the tranquil gardens below. Another apartment feature are the custom California closets throughout the apartment. 181 Seventh Avenue is a small boutique condo with only 4 apartments per floor. Pets are welcome and there is laundry in the basement. Virtual Tours available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Seventh Avenue have any available units?
181 Seventh Avenue has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Seventh Avenue have?
Some of 181 Seventh Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Seventh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181 Seventh Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Seventh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Seventh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 181 Seventh Avenue offer parking?
No, 181 Seventh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 181 Seventh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Seventh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Seventh Avenue have a pool?
No, 181 Seventh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181 Seventh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181 Seventh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Seventh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Seventh Avenue has units with dishwashers.
