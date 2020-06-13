Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman

APPLICATION PENDING NO Brokers Fee! Prime Chelsea Location! This east facing one bedroom condo is approximately 650 sf. The renovated kitchen is complete with a GE stove, microwave and refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, brand new cabinets,granite counter tops and a breakfast bar. The living room has recessed lighting and some spotlights to highlight your art. There is a sliding glass door that takes you to your balcony where you can enjoy your morning coffee overlooking the tranquil gardens below. Another apartment feature are the custom California closets throughout the apartment. 181 Seventh Avenue is a small boutique condo with only 4 apartments per floor. Pets are welcome and there is laundry in the basement. Virtual Tours available upon request.