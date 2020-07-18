1641 York Avenue

Amenities

** E 80s ** Large 2BD/1BA with Exposed Brick, Fireplace, Separate Kitchen with M/W, D/W, and Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, and Excellent Storage Space **



This incredible apartment features a front-facing living room flooded with sunlight, with a wall of exposed brick and a fireplace, a dining area, and a spacious bedroom with an adjacent bathroom fitted with an oversized mirrored cabinet, vanity lighting, and great storage space. Beautiful hardwood floors lead down the hall to a large kitchen with sprawling counters, tons of cabinets, a microwave, dishwasher, and breakfast bar, and a wall of closets with overhead space for all your storage needs. Conveniently located in the E 80s just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and Second Avenue Q Train.



This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.