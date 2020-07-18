All apartments in New York
New York, NY
1641 York Avenue
1641 York Avenue

1641 York Avenue · (646) 438-1929
Location

1641 York Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

** E 80s ** Large 2BD/1BA with Exposed Brick, Fireplace, Separate Kitchen with M/W, D/W, and Breakfast Bar, Recessed Lighting, and Excellent Storage Space **

This incredible apartment features a front-facing living room flooded with sunlight, with a wall of exposed brick and a fireplace, a dining area, and a spacious bedroom with an adjacent bathroom fitted with an oversized mirrored cabinet, vanity lighting, and great storage space. Beautiful hardwood floors lead down the hall to a large kitchen with sprawling counters, tons of cabinets, a microwave, dishwasher, and breakfast bar, and a wall of closets with overhead space for all your storage needs. Conveniently located in the E 80s just steps from restaurants, nightlife, and Second Avenue Q Train.

This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 York Avenue have any available units?
1641 York Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1641 York Avenue have?
Some of 1641 York Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1641 York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1641 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1641 York Avenue offer parking?
No, 1641 York Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1641 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1641 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 York Avenue have a pool?
No, 1641 York Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1641 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1641 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 York Avenue has units with dishwashers.
