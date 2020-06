Amenities

We are Now Offering Flexible Lease Start Dates! No fee and one month free! Limited time! This is a Brand New Gut Renovated Luxury 1 Bedroom w/ Washer & Dryer Featuring: • Bleached Oak Floors • Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances • Marble Countertops • Exposed Brick Walls • Classic Penny-Tiled Bathrooms w/ Duravit Fixtures • LG or Bossh Washer & Dryers in Every Unit Located on West 4th Street between Jones Street and 6th Avenue, 161 West 4th Street is a brand new, gut renovated building located in the heart of Greenwich Village. Contact Clyde for any questions!