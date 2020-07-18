160 Madison Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher rent controlled stainless steel walk in closets elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator rent controlled

Please note that the staged photos are from a much lower floor J studio, and that 23J is higher above the building next to us with southwest exposure/sunlight! See the "view" shot from the exact apartment!This studio home features a walk-in closet, washer dryer, full sized appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows, all with open Southwest exposure and amazing sunlight.Gross Rent of $4100 with 1 month free for new move ins! Net Rent of $3785. Rent stabilized.Spacious studio with a wall of windows and WALK IN CLOSET the size of a room! This studio allows for a variety of functional furniture layouts.All residences have 9 3 " floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer ,solar and black out shades.Kitchens are complete with polished Silestone countertops and backsplash, modern bright white custom cabinets, a stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator and Kitchen-Aid Slide in range, dishwasher and microwave. Bathrooms feature a custom walnut vanity, Daltile porcelain tile and unique recessed shower curtain tracks. Select residences also feature a glass enclosed shower. Bosch washers and dryers are offered in all residences throughout the building.Residences are infused with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, while gracious layouts and thoughtful touches emphasize the attention to detail. Layouts offer remarkably furnishable and spacious residences, with many able to accommodate dining tables for up to 6-8 people. All residences also feature 9 3 ceiling heights that are accented by White Oak finished floors. lsr263063