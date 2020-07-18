All apartments in New York
160 Madison Avenue

Location

160 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10016
NoMad

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
rent controlled
Please note that the staged photos are from a much lower floor J studio, and that 23J is higher above the building next to us with southwest exposure/sunlight! See the "view" shot from the exact apartment!This studio home features a walk-in closet, washer dryer, full sized appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows, all with open Southwest exposure and amazing sunlight.Gross Rent of $4100 with 1 month free for new move ins! Net Rent of $3785. Rent stabilized.Spacious studio with a wall of windows and WALK IN CLOSET the size of a room! This studio allows for a variety of functional furniture layouts.All residences have 9 3 " floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer ,solar and black out shades.Kitchens are complete with polished Silestone countertops and backsplash, modern bright white custom cabinets, a stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator and Kitchen-Aid Slide in range, dishwasher and microwave. Bathrooms feature a custom walnut vanity, Daltile porcelain tile and unique recessed shower curtain tracks. Select residences also feature a glass enclosed shower. Bosch washers and dryers are offered in all residences throughout the building.Residences are infused with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, while gracious layouts and thoughtful touches emphasize the attention to detail. Layouts offer remarkably furnishable and spacious residences, with many able to accommodate dining tables for up to 6-8 people. All residences also feature 9 3 ceiling heights that are accented by White Oak finished floors. lsr263063

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Madison Avenue have any available units?
160 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 160 Madison Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 160 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 160 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 160 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Madison Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
