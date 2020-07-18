160 Madison Avenue

Amenities
Please note that the staged photos are from a much lower floor J studio, and that 23J is higher above the building next to us with southwest exposure/sunlight! See the "view" shot from the exact apartment!This studio home features a walk-in closet, washer dryer, full sized appliances, and floor-to-ceiling windows, all with open Southwest exposure and amazing sunlight.Gross Rent of $4100 with 1 month free for new move ins! Net Rent of $3785. Rent stabilized.Spacious studio with a wall of windows and WALK IN CLOSET the size of a room! This studio allows for a variety of functional furniture layouts.All residences have 9 3 " floor to ceiling windows, washer/dryer ,solar and black out shades.Kitchens are complete with polished Silestone countertops and backsplash, modern bright white custom cabinets, a stainless steel Blomberg refrigerator and Kitchen-Aid Slide in range, dishwasher and microwave. Bathrooms feature a custom walnut vanity, Daltile porcelain tile and unique recessed shower curtain tracks. Select residences also feature a glass enclosed shower. Bosch washers and dryers are offered in all residences throughout the building.Residences are infused with natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, while gracious layouts and thoughtful touches emphasize the attention to detail. Layouts offer remarkably furnishable and spacious residences, with many able to accommodate dining tables for up to 6-8 people. All residences also feature 9 3 ceiling heights that are accented by White Oak finished floors. lsr263063