16 JANE ST.

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

The best block in the west village full with world-known restaurants, pubs and bars. The # 1 subways is half a block away, the river is in a walking distance and the atmosphere is just exhilarating!!! This home features: All new renovation from floors to ceilings! One of a kind stunner! Double high ceilings, wide plank gleaming oak strip flooring, exposed brick and excellent sunlight!. separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and custom dark cherry wood cabinets, full subway tiled bath and more!! All on best west village street!! QLI77992