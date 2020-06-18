All apartments in New York
16 JANE ST.
16 JANE ST.

16 Jane Street · (646) 342-7495
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The best block in the west village full with world-known restaurants, pubs and bars. The # 1 subways is half a block away, the river is in a walking distance and the atmosphere is just exhilarating!!! This home features: All new renovation from floors to ceilings! One of a kind stunner! Double high ceilings, wide plank gleaming oak strip flooring, exposed brick and excellent sunlight!. separate kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and custom dark cherry wood cabinets, full subway tiled bath and more!! All on best west village street!! QLI77992

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 JANE ST. have any available units?
16 JANE ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 16 JANE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
16 JANE ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 JANE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 16 JANE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 16 JANE ST. offer parking?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 16 JANE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 JANE ST. have a pool?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 16 JANE ST. have accessible units?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 JANE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 JANE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 JANE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
