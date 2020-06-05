All apartments in New York
Find more places like 154 West 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
154 West 70th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

154 West 70th Street

154 West 70th Street · (201) 394-0522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

154 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-P · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
Top of the line renovations, including an open chef's kitchen with high end appliances and dishwasher, a washer dryer, central air and heating controlled in apartment, and soaring 10 ft. ceilings. Italian marble bathroom complete with beautiful fixtures.The 12-story landmark building, characterized by a distinctive rounded corner and deep cornice, stands out among its neighbors. Each of the luxury rental apartments in this doorman building offers a unique sense of style, charm and modern conveniences. With an impressive list of amenities including a 24 hour concierge, fitness center, and landscaped roof deck. The Ormonde is located steps away from the subway, Lincoln Square, Central Park and Riverside Park, dining, shopping and entertainment.

Rent is net effective

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 West 70th Street have any available units?
154 West 70th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 154 West 70th Street have?
Some of 154 West 70th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 West 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 West 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 154 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 West 70th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 154 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 154 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 West 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 154 West 70th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity