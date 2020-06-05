154 West 70th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge doorman gym

Top of the line renovations, including an open chef's kitchen with high end appliances and dishwasher, a washer dryer, central air and heating controlled in apartment, and soaring 10 ft. ceilings. Italian marble bathroom complete with beautiful fixtures.The 12-story landmark building, characterized by a distinctive rounded corner and deep cornice, stands out among its neighbors. Each of the luxury rental apartments in this doorman building offers a unique sense of style, charm and modern conveniences. With an impressive list of amenities including a 24 hour concierge, fitness center, and landscaped roof deck. The Ormonde is located steps away from the subway, Lincoln Square, Central Park and Riverside Park, dining, shopping and entertainment.



Rent is net effective