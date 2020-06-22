All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:12 PM

151 Norfolk Street

151 Norfolk Street · (212) 470-2218
Location

151 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:2 Queen-Sized Bedroom * Newly Renovated Kitchen (W/Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave and washer / dryer in the unit ) * Newly Renovated Bathroom (W/New Bathroom * Excellent Living Space (W/Dining Area) * * Elevator QUALITY LIVING NOW OFFERS PRIVATE VIEWINGS VIA FACE TIME OR SKYPE. WE WILL WALK YOU THROUGH/VIRTUAL TOURS THE UNIT AND BUILDING EXCLUSIVELY.CONTACT US FOR FURTHER DETAILS This apartment is centrally located on a gorgeous tree-lined street, just off Houston. The building is located in a neighborhood chock full of the most renowned eateries and boutique shops in the Lower East Side. Located just two and a half blocks from the F Train (2nd Ave Stop), this apartment provides for easy access to the B, D, F, D, and 6 trains, ensuring convenient transportation to anywhere in NYC. QLI78167

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Norfolk Street have any available units?
151 Norfolk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 151 Norfolk Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 Norfolk Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 Norfolk Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 151 Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 151 Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Norfolk Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 151 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 151 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Norfolk Street has units with dishwashers.
