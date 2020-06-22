151 Norfolk Street

Amenities

APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:2 Queen-Sized Bedroom * Newly Renovated Kitchen (W/Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave and washer / dryer in the unit ) * Newly Renovated Bathroom (W/New Bathroom * Excellent Living Space (W/Dining Area) * * Elevator QUALITY LIVING NOW OFFERS PRIVATE VIEWINGS VIA FACE TIME OR SKYPE. WE WILL WALK YOU THROUGH/VIRTUAL TOURS THE UNIT AND BUILDING EXCLUSIVELY.CONTACT US FOR FURTHER DETAILS This apartment is centrally located on a gorgeous tree-lined street, just off Houston. The building is located in a neighborhood chock full of the most renowned eateries and boutique shops in the Lower East Side. Located just two and a half blocks from the F Train (2nd Ave Stop), this apartment provides for easy access to the B, D, F, D, and 6 trains, ensuring convenient transportation to anywhere in NYC. QLI78167