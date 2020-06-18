All apartments in New York
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:23 AM

150 East 18th Street

150 East 18th Street · (929) 351-2644
Location

150 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
Located in a well-maintained Doorman/Elevator building right in Union Square next to most of the subway lines with the best shopping, restaurants, and bars in Manhattan. This apartment gets tons of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a separate kitchen that has gorgeous stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. The building also features a garage for those of you who have a car. Feel free to call, text, or email me today for a showing. 

 

Call or text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644

   

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 East 18th Street have any available units?
150 East 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 East 18th Street have?
Some of 150 East 18th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 East 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 150 East 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 East 18th Street does offer parking.
Does 150 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 East 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 150 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 East 18th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 150 East 18th Street has accessible units.
Does 150 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 East 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
