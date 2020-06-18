150 East 18th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities accessible doorman elevator parking garage

Located in a well-maintained Doorman/Elevator building right in Union Square next to most of the subway lines with the best shopping, restaurants, and bars in Manhattan. This apartment gets tons of natural light, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a separate kitchen that has gorgeous stainless steel appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. The building also features a garage for those of you who have a car. Feel free to call, text, or email me today for a showing.







Call or text Charles Munroe for a showing at 929-351-2644




