1446 First Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:57 PM

1446 First Avenue

1446 1st Avenue · (212) 937-8500
Location

1446 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
Located in the Heart of the Upper East Side*** E 70s*** ONLY 2 Flight-up** Sun Drenched HUGE Over 750SF KING size true 1 bedroom , modern Open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, MASSIVE Sun Drenched living room, beautiful original hardwood floors, high ceilings, ample closet/storage space, full large marble bathroom, exposed brick walls, Deco Fire-Place.Heat and water included in the rent. Only 5min away from Q,6 trains, uptown.downtown,crosstown buses!I have also MANY OTHER SIMILAR listings !"Broker Fee Apply"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 First Avenue have any available units?
1446 First Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1446 First Avenue have?
Some of 1446 First Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 First Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1446 First Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 First Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1446 First Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1446 First Avenue offer parking?
No, 1446 First Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1446 First Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 First Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 First Avenue have a pool?
No, 1446 First Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1446 First Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1446 First Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 First Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 First Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
