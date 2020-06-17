All apartments in New York
New York, NY
143 Chambers Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

143 Chambers Street

143 Chambers Street · (212) 444-7965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
A classic TriBeCa loft offering 1800 square feet of authentic loft living with modern luxury finishes, in the center of downtown Manhattan'a most exciting neighborhood. Spacious open-plan living and dining room that offers enormous room for entertaining. Living space features three over-sized windows and two large skylights, flooding the space with southern light. Exposed brick and tin ceilings throughout the apartment with a working wood-burning fireplace in living room. Currently configured as a 1BR/1BA but easily converted to accommodate 2nd BR (owner will pay to convert). Bedroom has two windows and set in the back of apartment so pin-drop quiet. 1 en-suite windowed bathroom features updated high-end fixtures, Hastings tiles, heated floors and Japanese washlet / bidet toilet. The Large kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel top-of-the-line appliances including a 6-burner GE Monogram Stove that vents out and Miele dishwasher. In-unit amenities include: Bosch eco smart, active dry, dynamic air Washer/Dryer (vented out), Mitsubishi split heating and cooling system, NEST Thermostat, wood-burning fireplace, Siedle Video Intercom system to announce visitors. Living room features unique antique elevator shaft dating back to November 4, 1897. Apartment features walk-in closet with custom built-ins.The building is located in the heart of TriBeCa, with many of Manhattan's best restaurants close-by, alongside a full range of iconic NYC destinations, from the uber-stylish Frederick boutique hotel to longtime local favorites like Zucker's Bagels and Smoked Fish. Hudson River Park is two short blocks away, FiDi office buildings closeby, and the 1/2/3 subway entrance is directly across the street, with the A/C/E, 4/5/6 and R all just a few blocks.Currently unfurnished but can be available furnished for higher price. Please inquire about furnished price. Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Chambers Street have any available units?
143 Chambers Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Chambers Street have?
Some of 143 Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 143 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 143 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 143 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 143 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
