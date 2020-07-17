All apartments in New York
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

1420 York Avenue

1420 York Avenue · (917) 754-7196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 York Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Welcome home!!Amazing spacious and quiet studio available in the cozy and charming Upper East Side.This gorgeous unit features hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet, spacious open kitchen and peaceful views to the courtyard. The generous layout and quiet location will give you a slice of peace in this hustling and bustling city; The bathroom has beautiful subway tiles and a window. Enjoy all the proximity to some of the Upper East Sides best Restaurants And Night Spots.Building Features:1420 York Avenue is a 7-story, elevator building with virtual doorman, live-in super, laundry room, roof deck and on-site garage. There are 96 studio apartments, some of which have been converted to one-bedrooms. The convenient Yorkville location is close to John Jay Park & Pool, East River Promenade, Equinox on 74th and 2nd Ave, and New Yorks top hospitals like Cornell, HSS, and MSK. Easy access to Rockefeller University and, of course, the new Second Avenue Q train. Guarantors are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 York Avenue have any available units?
1420 York Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 York Avenue have?
Some of 1420 York Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 York Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 York Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 York Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 York Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1420 York Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 York Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 York Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 York Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 York Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1420 York Avenue has a pool.
Does 1420 York Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 York Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 York Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 York Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
