Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Welcome home!!Amazing spacious and quiet studio available in the cozy and charming Upper East Side.This gorgeous unit features hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet, spacious open kitchen and peaceful views to the courtyard. The generous layout and quiet location will give you a slice of peace in this hustling and bustling city; The bathroom has beautiful subway tiles and a window. Enjoy all the proximity to some of the Upper East Sides best Restaurants And Night Spots.Building Features:1420 York Avenue is a 7-story, elevator building with virtual doorman, live-in super, laundry room, roof deck and on-site garage. There are 96 studio apartments, some of which have been converted to one-bedrooms. The convenient Yorkville location is close to John Jay Park & Pool, East River Promenade, Equinox on 74th and 2nd Ave, and New Yorks top hospitals like Cornell, HSS, and MSK. Easy access to Rockefeller University and, of course, the new Second Avenue Q train. Guarantors are accepted.