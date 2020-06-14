140 West 71st Street

Amenities
Located in the prime West 70's, The Danielle Building is an elevator Coop, two blocks from Central Park, that is offering a charming apartment with nice sized rooms, spacious closets, and a decorative fireplace with an original mantle and window seats. Pre-war features, including oak moldings, herringbone floors, and a 9' beamed ceiling, add unique character. An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances creates the perfect ambiance for casual entertaining and relaxation. The windowed bathroom has a stall shower. The Danielle is situated in the geographic and cultural epicenter of the Upper West Side. Close to the 1, 2, 3 subway stop, as well as the B and C trains. The Danielle is only a short distance away from Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, movie theaters, and shopping such as at Trader Joe's, Citarella, and Fairway. A great find in a most desired and convenient location.