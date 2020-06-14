140 West 71st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities elevator media room

Located in the prime West 70's, The Danielle Building is an elevator Coop, two blocks from Central Park, that is offering a charming apartment with nice sized rooms, spacious closets, and a decorative fireplace with an original mantle and window seats. Pre-war features, including oak moldings, herringbone floors, and a 9' beamed ceiling, add unique character. An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances creates the perfect ambiance for casual entertaining and relaxation. The windowed bathroom has a stall shower. The Danielle is situated in the geographic and cultural epicenter of the Upper West Side. Close to the 1, 2, 3 subway stop, as well as the B and C trains. The Danielle is only a short distance away from Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, movie theaters, and shopping such as at Trader Joe's, Citarella, and Fairway. A great find in a most desired and convenient location.