New York, NY
140 West 71st Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:35 AM

140 West 71st Street

140 West 71st Street · (212) 381-3299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 West 71st Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

stainless steel
elevator
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
media room
Located in the prime West 70's, The Danielle Building is an elevator Coop, two blocks from Central Park, that is offering a charming apartment with nice sized rooms, spacious closets, and a decorative fireplace with an original mantle and window seats. Pre-war features, including oak moldings, herringbone floors, and a 9' beamed ceiling, add unique character. An open kitchen with stainless steel appliances creates the perfect ambiance for casual entertaining and relaxation. The windowed bathroom has a stall shower. The Danielle is situated in the geographic and cultural epicenter of the Upper West Side. Close to the 1, 2, 3 subway stop, as well as the B and C trains. The Danielle is only a short distance away from Lincoln Center, Riverside Park, movie theaters, and shopping such as at Trader Joe's, Citarella, and Fairway. A great find in a most desired and convenient location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 West 71st Street have any available units?
140 West 71st Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 West 71st Street have?
Some of 140 West 71st Street's amenities include stainless steel, elevator, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 West 71st Street currently offering any rent specials?
140 West 71st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 West 71st Street pet-friendly?
No, 140 West 71st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 140 West 71st Street offer parking?
No, 140 West 71st Street does not offer parking.
Does 140 West 71st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 West 71st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 West 71st Street have a pool?
No, 140 West 71st Street does not have a pool.
Does 140 West 71st Street have accessible units?
No, 140 West 71st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 140 West 71st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 West 71st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
