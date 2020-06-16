1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated, and affordable, spacious studio located in the Rachel Bridge Towers. Big living space has plenty of sunlight and a balcony.Photos are of the actual apartment unit. Video of unit and virtual tour available. Owner pays broker fee and rent includes utilities, gas and electric.Large living space has three California Closets, a walk-in closet. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, and plenty of cabinets. Refrigerator with express chill station for beverages. Bathroom with modern fixtures and tile.Building has elevators, newly renovated laundry room and an attended lobby. Located on St. Nicholas Ave., two blocks to the #1 Train, A Train on Fort Washington Ave. 176 St., surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops and parks. New shopping center at Bus Terminal includes the Gap, Blink Fitness, Fine Fare Grocery at 179 St. ElevatorLaundry in buildingPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors Accepted SoveRE77059