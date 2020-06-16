All apartments in New York
1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue
1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue

1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (646) 316-1904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
lobby
Newly renovated, and affordable, spacious studio located in the Rachel Bridge Towers. Big living space has plenty of sunlight and a balcony.Photos are of the actual apartment unit. Video of unit and virtual tour available. Owner pays broker fee and rent includes utilities, gas and electric.Large living space has three California Closets, a walk-in closet. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-top, and plenty of cabinets. Refrigerator with express chill station for beverages. Bathroom with modern fixtures and tile.Building has elevators, newly renovated laundry room and an attended lobby. Located on St. Nicholas Ave., two blocks to the #1 Train, A Train on Fort Washington Ave. 176 St., surrounded by stores, restaurants, coffee shops and parks. New shopping center at Bus Terminal includes the Gap, Blink Fitness, Fine Fare Grocery at 179 St. ElevatorLaundry in buildingPets AllowedGuarantors AllowedGuarantors Accepted SoveRE77059

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
