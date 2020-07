Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace

Ground floor studio with semi-private entrance located on one of Harlem's best historic streets. This large nearly-500 SF apartment features a large living room, which is adorned with an original decorative fireplace. The big kitchen has lots of storage cabinets, high ceilings, and a long breakfast bar. Down the hallway, a big modern bathroom with your very own in-unit washer/dryer.