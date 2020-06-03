All apartments in New York
135 Waverly Place

135 Waverly Place · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Waverly Place, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated two bedroom apartment with high ceilings in Greenwich location.AVAILABLE July 1st, Heat and Hot water INCLUDED.** Interior Photos and 3D Video coming up* The kitchen has been renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space.Each bedroom has double windows for abundance light and can fit a queen size bed with room for a dresser. Master bedroom has beautifully designed built in closets.Renovated bathroom with bath tub.Find yourself living in the heart of action with all the big stores at your convenience.At the same time, you can live the romantic side of the area allowing yourself to get lost in the quiet streets of this neighborhood.135 Waverly Place is right on the subway station with all the subway lines ( B, D, F, M, A, C, E).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Waverly Place have any available units?
135 Waverly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Waverly Place have?
Some of 135 Waverly Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
135 Waverly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
No, 135 Waverly Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 Waverly Place offer parking?
No, 135 Waverly Place does not offer parking.
Does 135 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Waverly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 135 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 135 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 135 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Waverly Place has units with dishwashers.
