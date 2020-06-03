Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated two bedroom apartment with high ceilings in Greenwich location.AVAILABLE July 1st, Heat and Hot water INCLUDED.** Interior Photos and 3D Video coming up* The kitchen has been renovated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space.Each bedroom has double windows for abundance light and can fit a queen size bed with room for a dresser. Master bedroom has beautifully designed built in closets.Renovated bathroom with bath tub.Find yourself living in the heart of action with all the big stores at your convenience.At the same time, you can live the romantic side of the area allowing yourself to get lost in the quiet streets of this neighborhood.135 Waverly Place is right on the subway station with all the subway lines ( B, D, F, M, A, C, E).