1272 Amsterdam Avenue

BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITDISHWASHER* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2500 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and OPEN KITCHEN , this sunny 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes MARBLE tiled floors in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic tiled walls, and storage in the medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.