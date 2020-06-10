All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1272 Amsterdam Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1272 Amsterdam Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

1272 Amsterdam Avenue

1272 Amsterdam Avenue · (212) 000-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1272 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,291

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW RENOVATIONWASHER/DRYER IN UNITDISHWASHER* NO FEE + 1 FREE MONTH!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.* Please note net effective rent advertised, actual rent is $2500 + 1 free month on a 12 month lease.Welcome home to your NEWLY RENOVATED apartment with WASHER/DRYER. With such beautiful finishes, LARGE LIVING ROOM, and OPEN KITCHEN , this sunny 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of VIBRANT Morningside Heights is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, new light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen is brand new with WHITE QUARTZ countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and MICROWAVE, and soft close cabinetry. All new WINDOWED bathroom includes MARBLE tiled floors in an elegant herringbone pattern, ceramic tiled walls, and storage in the medicine cabinet.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat and hot water are included in the rent. Convenient to the 1 A B C D Subways and M11, M4, M104 Buses. Superb location within walking distance of Columbia University, Teachers College, Manhattan School of Music, Barnard College, banks, supermarkets and other prime shopping. Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have any available units?
1272 Amsterdam Avenue has a unit available for $2,291 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have?
Some of 1272 Amsterdam Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1272 Amsterdam Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1272 Amsterdam Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1272 Amsterdam Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue offer parking?
No, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have a pool?
No, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1272 Amsterdam Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1272 Amsterdam Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1272 Amsterdam Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity