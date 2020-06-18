127 Rivington Street

Amenities

NO FEE!This LARGE three-bedroom apartment is currently UNDER RENOVATION! New floors, new paint, new cabinets, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Just two flights up, the oversized bedrooms all comfortably fit queen-sized beds! Exposed brick walls and dark hardwood floors add to the charm of downtown Manhattan! Heat and hot water included!Ready for a late-May or June 1st move-in, this apartment will RENT QUICKLY! Come check it out before it's gone!Live in the HEART of downtown Manhattan, the Lower East Side! Bustling in the daytime and nighttime, come to NYC's prime spot for top restaurants, cafs, and bars. This apartment is located on a quiet stretch on Rivington St and just around the corner from the F, M, and J trains. Easily get to all of Manhattan and Brooklyn from here!Contact DANIEL today to schedule a viewing!