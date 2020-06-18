All apartments in New York
127 Rivington Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

127 Rivington Street

127 Rivington Street · (954) 701-0662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO FEE!This LARGE three-bedroom apartment is currently UNDER RENOVATION! New floors, new paint, new cabinets, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! Just two flights up, the oversized bedrooms all comfortably fit queen-sized beds! Exposed brick walls and dark hardwood floors add to the charm of downtown Manhattan! Heat and hot water included!Ready for a late-May or June 1st move-in, this apartment will RENT QUICKLY! Come check it out before it's gone!Live in the HEART of downtown Manhattan, the Lower East Side! Bustling in the daytime and nighttime, come to NYC's prime spot for top restaurants, cafs, and bars. This apartment is located on a quiet stretch on Rivington St and just around the corner from the F, M, and J trains. Easily get to all of Manhattan and Brooklyn from here!Contact DANIEL today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Rivington Street have any available units?
127 Rivington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Rivington Street have?
Some of 127 Rivington Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Rivington Street currently offering any rent specials?
127 Rivington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Rivington Street pet-friendly?
No, 127 Rivington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 127 Rivington Street offer parking?
No, 127 Rivington Street does not offer parking.
Does 127 Rivington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Rivington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Rivington Street have a pool?
No, 127 Rivington Street does not have a pool.
Does 127 Rivington Street have accessible units?
No, 127 Rivington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Rivington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Rivington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
