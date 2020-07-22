126 West 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Live your best UWS life, one block from Central Park! Soaring ceilings, ample storage, exposed brick walls, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment are just a part of the appeal of this NO-FEE apartment! The split floor plan boasts not only two well-proportioned bedrooms but also a mezzanine. There's abundant storage space, with closets in each bedroom, a large front closet, and a nook under the staircase. The current tenants have upgraded the living room with a fantastic home cinema system*, making it perfect for entertaining! The fully equipped kitchen has everything a cook needs!

The building has a laundry room, there's also an efficient door-to-door laundry service nearby. The apartment is surrounded by some of the most significant cultural institutions: the Central Park, Museum of Natural History, & the Children's Museum of Manhattan. It is also minutes away from multiple grocery stores (including Zabar's & a farmer's market on Sundays), cafes, bars, & restaurants, including the famous Levain bakery and Manhattan Cricket Club. The building is pet friendly. *The home cinema system can be purchased from the current tenants for a reasonable fee. Brokers CYOF.