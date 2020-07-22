All apartments in New York
Last updated July 21 2020 at 3:10 AM

126 West 82nd Street

126 West 82nd Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 West 82nd Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Live your best UWS life, one block from Central Park! Soaring ceilings, ample storage, exposed brick walls, and hardwood floors throughout the apartment are just a part of the appeal of this NO-FEE apartment! The split floor plan boasts not only two well-proportioned bedrooms but also a mezzanine. There's abundant storage space, with closets in each bedroom, a large front closet, and a nook under the staircase. The current tenants have upgraded the living room with a fantastic home cinema system*, making it perfect for entertaining! The fully equipped kitchen has everything a cook needs!
The building has a laundry room, there's also an efficient door-to-door laundry service nearby. The apartment is surrounded by some of the most significant cultural institutions: the Central Park, Museum of Natural History, & the Children's Museum of Manhattan. It is also minutes away from multiple grocery stores (including Zabar's & a farmer's market on Sundays), cafes, bars, & restaurants, including the famous Levain bakery and Manhattan Cricket Club. The building is pet friendly. *The home cinema system can be purchased from the current tenants for a reasonable fee. Brokers CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 West 82nd Street have any available units?
126 West 82nd Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 West 82nd Street have?
Some of 126 West 82nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 West 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 West 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 West 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 West 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 West 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 126 West 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 126 West 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 West 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 West 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 126 West 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 West 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 126 West 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 West 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 West 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
