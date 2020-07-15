122 Norfolk Street

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the heart of the Lower East Side! The apartment boasts new hardwood floors, a separate kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, living room, windows everywhere with great direct sunlight, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, full-size fridge. Pet friendly!
Located steps away from the Essex/Delancey train station (F,J,M,Z subway lines), bars (Beauty & Essex, La Contenta, and Tijuana Picnic), restaurants (Speedy Romeo, Pig & Khao, Ivan Ramen) and the Trader Joe's and Target.,Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the hottest part of the lower East Side! Centrally located, steps from the Essex/Delancey train station, bars, restaurants, and retail. This unit is located on the 6th floor in a walk-up. It has a completely new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, black granite counter, custom cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, a windowed bathroom and 3 full bedrooms with windows. The building is well maintained and has a live-in super. Pet-friendly!