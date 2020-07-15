122 Norfolk Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the heart of the Lower East Side! The apartment boasts new hardwood floors, a separate kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, living room, windows everywhere with great direct sunlight, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, full-size fridge. Pet friendly!



Located steps away from the Essex/Delancey train station (F,J,M,Z subway lines), bars (Beauty & Essex, La Contenta, and Tijuana Picnic), restaurants (Speedy Romeo, Pig & Khao, Ivan Ramen) and the Trader Joe's and Target.,Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the hottest part of the lower East Side! Centrally located, steps from the Essex/Delancey train station, bars, restaurants, and retail. This unit is located on the 6th floor in a walk-up. It has a completely new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, black granite counter, custom cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, a windowed bathroom and 3 full bedrooms with windows. The building is well maintained and has a live-in super. Pet-friendly!