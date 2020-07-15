All apartments in New York
122 Norfolk Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

122 Norfolk Street

122 Norfolk Street · (858) 243-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Norfolk Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. now

$4,167

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the heart of the Lower East Side! The apartment boasts new hardwood floors, a separate kitchen, 3 spacious bedrooms, living room, windows everywhere with great direct sunlight, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, full-size fridge. Pet friendly!

Located steps away from the Essex/Delancey train station (F,J,M,Z subway lines), bars (Beauty & Essex, La Contenta, and Tijuana Picnic), restaurants (Speedy Romeo, Pig & Khao, Ivan Ramen) and the Trader Joe's and Target.,Newly renovated 3 bedroom in the hottest part of the lower East Side! Centrally located, steps from the Essex/Delancey train station, bars, restaurants, and retail. This unit is located on the 6th floor in a walk-up. It has a completely new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, black granite counter, custom cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, a windowed bathroom and 3 full bedrooms with windows. The building is well maintained and has a live-in super. Pet-friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Norfolk Street have any available units?
122 Norfolk Street has a unit available for $4,167 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Norfolk Street have?
Some of 122 Norfolk Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Norfolk Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 Norfolk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Norfolk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Norfolk Street is pet friendly.
Does 122 Norfolk Street offer parking?
No, 122 Norfolk Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 Norfolk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Norfolk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Norfolk Street have a pool?
No, 122 Norfolk Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 Norfolk Street have accessible units?
No, 122 Norfolk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Norfolk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Norfolk Street does not have units with dishwashers.
