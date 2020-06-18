122 La Salle Street

Amenities

La Salle @ Broadway - This is a spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a living room and a separate nicely renovated kitchen. Because the bedrooms are of a similar size this apartment really makes for a fantastic share. There is a renovated kitchen, new appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. In this apartment every room has a window making this a very bright apartment. The living room and one of the bedrooms have exposed brick details. Two blocks from the #1 subway at 125th street/Broadway and minutes away from Columbia University,Manhattan School of Music. Photos in this listing are from the same building but a different apartment, sorry. New photos coming soon. SoveRE76773