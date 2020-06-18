All apartments in New York
Find more places like 122 La Salle Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
122 La Salle Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:19 AM

122 La Salle Street

122 La Salle Street · (646) 872-5964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Morningside Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

122 La Salle Street, New York, NY 10027
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
La Salle @ Broadway - This is a spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, a living room and a separate nicely renovated kitchen. Because the bedrooms are of a similar size this apartment really makes for a fantastic share. There is a renovated kitchen, new appliances, plenty of cabinet space and a breakfast bar. In this apartment every room has a window making this a very bright apartment. The living room and one of the bedrooms have exposed brick details. Two blocks from the #1 subway at 125th street/Broadway and minutes away from Columbia University,Manhattan School of Music. Photos in this listing are from the same building but a different apartment, sorry. New photos coming soon. SoveRE76773

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 La Salle Street have any available units?
122 La Salle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 122 La Salle Street currently offering any rent specials?
122 La Salle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 La Salle Street pet-friendly?
No, 122 La Salle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 122 La Salle Street offer parking?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not offer parking.
Does 122 La Salle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 La Salle Street have a pool?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not have a pool.
Does 122 La Salle Street have accessible units?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 122 La Salle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 La Salle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 La Salle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 La Salle Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity