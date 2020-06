Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman on-site laundry

Beautiful Prewar Studio in Prime UES Location. Hardwood floors, 3 closets, 10ft ceiling and oversized windowed bathroom.



Gerel is a beautiful pre-war building located around the corner from The Met & Central Park. There is a 24-hour doorman and a live-in super. There is a laundry room too. Only a short distance to the 4,5,6 Trains at 86th Street. Within a few blocks in every direction one can easily find whatever shopping, dining or recreation they need. Pets are case-by-case.