Available Furnished or Unfurnished! Short term possible.Ultra modern Duplex Elegance meets the Most Famous avenue in the world! Walls of glass frame your full views of Park Avenue in this stunning apartment. This glamorous three/four bedroom condominium duplex boasts a formal dining room, three full bathrooms, a powder room, Staff Quarters or fourth bedroom, an eat-in kitchen and laundry room. Wide plank oak floors, soft recessed lighting and a sculptural stairway featuring frosted glass steps mounted on cascading white risers provide an exciting architectural dynamic. The kitchen is perfectly outfitted with Corian countertops, Poggenpohl cabinetry containing Miele stainless steel appliances, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and a built-in refrigerator. The luxurious spa bathrooms offer sophisticated white Rhino marble walls and floors and are outfitted with Dornbracht fixtures and vanities by Poliform. Perfectly located, 1055 Park Avenue is a unique collection of only five luxurious residences on the corner of 87th and Park Avenue, with a part-time doorman and fitness center.