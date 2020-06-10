All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1055 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1055 Park Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

1055 Park Avenue

1055 Park Ave · (212) 893-1408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1055 Park Ave, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$26,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
hot tub
Available Furnished or Unfurnished! Short term possible.Ultra modern Duplex Elegance meets the Most Famous avenue in the world! Walls of glass frame your full views of Park Avenue in this stunning apartment. This glamorous three/four bedroom condominium duplex boasts a formal dining room, three full bathrooms, a powder room, Staff Quarters or fourth bedroom, an eat-in kitchen and laundry room. Wide plank oak floors, soft recessed lighting and a sculptural stairway featuring frosted glass steps mounted on cascading white risers provide an exciting architectural dynamic. The kitchen is perfectly outfitted with Corian countertops, Poggenpohl cabinetry containing Miele stainless steel appliances, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and a built-in refrigerator. The luxurious spa bathrooms offer sophisticated white Rhino marble walls and floors and are outfitted with Dornbracht fixtures and vanities by Poliform. Perfectly located, 1055 Park Avenue is a unique collection of only five luxurious residences on the corner of 87th and Park Avenue, with a part-time doorman and fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 Park Avenue have any available units?
1055 Park Avenue has a unit available for $26,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 Park Avenue have?
Some of 1055 Park Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1055 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1055 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1055 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 1055 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1055 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 1055 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1055 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1055 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1055 Park Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity