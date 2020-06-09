Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator

New York chic has reached a new level at 101 East 10th Street. Located on a prime corner in the East Village, steps from Union Square and Greenwich Village, it is sure to up the ante for coveted living spaces. 101 East 10th Street offers bespoke finishes, stainless appliances, marble bathrooms, ample closet space, and incredible natural light resulting in a rare genre of urban living.**Landlord is Offering 1 Month Free - Advertised Rent is the Net Effective** Apartment Features: Built in A/C New Renovations In Apartment Laundry Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Marble Bathrooms Oak Wood FlooringBuilding Features: Part-time Doorman Virtual Doorman Brand New Common Area Renovations Renovated Hallways Elevator Unbeatable Union Square Location Steps to Whole Foods, Trader Joes & Westside Market