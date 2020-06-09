All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

101 East 10th Street

101 E 10th St · (917) 670-4926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 E 10th St, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
New York chic has reached a new level at 101 East 10th Street. Located on a prime corner in the East Village, steps from Union Square and Greenwich Village, it is sure to up the ante for coveted living spaces. 101 East 10th Street offers bespoke finishes, stainless appliances, marble bathrooms, ample closet space, and incredible natural light resulting in a rare genre of urban living.**Landlord is Offering 1 Month Free - Advertised Rent is the Net Effective** Apartment Features: Built in A/C New Renovations In Apartment Laundry Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher Marble Bathrooms Oak Wood FlooringBuilding Features: Part-time Doorman Virtual Doorman Brand New Common Area Renovations Renovated Hallways Elevator Unbeatable Union Square Location Steps to Whole Foods, Trader Joes & Westside Market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

